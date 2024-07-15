Manhattan

Woman pushed to her death at Manhattan park in broad daylight

A 22-year-old was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with murder

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 44-year-old woman died after being shoved down a grassy embankment in Manhattan a day ago, and now a 22-year-old man faces a murder charge, authorities said Monday.

Miguel Duval faces a single count of second-degree murder in the Sunday death of Vianel Garcia.

Information on a possible attorney for Duval wasn't immediately available Monday.

Authorities responding to a 911 call of an assault near West 165th Street and Riverside Drive around 4:15 p.m. Sunday encountered witnesses who told them a man pushed a woman down the embankment, causing serious injuries.

She later was pronounced dead at a hospital. Duval was taken into custody at the scene and charged Sunday evening.

Manhattan
