Rikers Island Inmate Steals DOC Bus, Crashes Into Wall: Sources

An inmate at Rikers Island briefly stole a Department of Correction bus Thursday night while guards stepped away, and promptly crashed it in to a wall, sources told NBC New York.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. at the Anna M. Kross Center, according to sources. At that time, officers left multiple inmates on a bus to get some paperwork, which is when one of the inmates got into the driver's seat and started to drive, the sources said.

How far the inmate actually drove was not immediately clear, but he soon drove the bus into a wall, sources said. He and several other inmates were injured in the crash, as were two officers, according to sources.

"We take this incident very seriously and are working with the Bronx DA to have the individual re-arrested," said DOC spokesman Jason Kersten.