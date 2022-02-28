Rikers Island Inmate Death Is First of the Year in NYC Jails

An inmate at New York City's Rikers Island jail complex has died, the first such death of the year, officials said.

Tarz Youngblood, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center on Sunday, the city Department of Correction said in a news release. He was then taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death for Youngblood, who had been in custody since Sept. 5, 2021, is under investigation

“We will work aggressively to determine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Youngblood’s death. My deepest sympathy goes out to his loved ones, Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said.

Sixteen New York City jail inmates died last year,the most since 2013, as severe staffing shortages plunged the already troubled jail system into crisis.