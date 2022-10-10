Rider Stabbed to Death on MTA Bus in Bronx, Marking 3rd Killing in Transit in 10 Days

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx late Sunday after getting into an argument with a woman and another passenger, authorities say, the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the city's transit system.

Police say the victim, identified as Lamont Barkley of Davidson Avenue, was on a BX19 at Gerard Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he and two riders got into a dispute. It wasn't clear what they fought about, but cops say the suspects set upon Barkley, stabbing him multiple times in the torso.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while the woman and man who allegedly attacked him ran off before police got to the scene.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Sunday's deadly attack is just the latest in a series on city buses and subways. Last week, three people were stabbed, one fatally, in separate subway attacks across New York City. That followed a deadly subway stabbing on an L train in Brooklyn the week before. A homeless man with a violent past was arrested in that case.