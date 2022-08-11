Manhattan

Rider Stabbed as Heated Argument Erupts on MTA Bus in Manhattan: Cops

A 38-year-old MTA bus rider was stabbed in the arm and slashed in the hand by another straphanger who pulled out a knife during an argument as they rode in Manhattan early Thursday, authorities say.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute aboard the bus around 1:10 a.m. in Harlem.

Cops say the stabber got off the bus and ran away, while the victim went to a hospital by private means. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

