‘RHOD' Star Brandi Redmond Says 9-Year-Old Daughter Survived Car Accident That Killed Her Mother-In-Law

Brandi Redmond is asking fans to keep her family in their prayers.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star took to Instagram and shared that her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, died in a car accident. She also noted that her 9-year-old daughter Brinkley, who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, survived.

"My husband's beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best...so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time," she wrote, "and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I've ever felt."

The Bravolebrity did not share any further details regarding the accident or if the child suffered any specific injuries.

In addition to publishing her own note, Brandi reposted a message from her sister-in-laws Lauren Cranford, Megan Hughey and Kristen Kosch.

"This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond," the post, which featured a series of photographs, read. "We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her."

The women then went on to describe their mother. "To know our mom was to love her," they continued. "She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain."

Cranford, Hughey and Kosch, who host the podcast "Girl, I Slept in My Makeup," then informed their followers they were going to pause their show and thanked them for their support.

"In our mom's honor, if you have a living parent please tell them how much you love and appreciate them, and hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and always," they concluded. "We love you. Shine bright and spread love and kindness."

News of the accident came a week after Brinkley celebrated her ninth birthday. Brandi--who is also the mother to Brooklyn, 11, and Bruin, 2--marked the milestone with a heartfelt message. "Happy 9th Birthday @brinkley__redmond," Brandi wrote at the time. "You are my sunshine. I love you so so so much and can't believe 9 years have already gone by. Thank you for your sweet gentle soul that loves life to the fullest. You are EVERYTHING and I am so blessed to call you my daughter. Hope today and everyday is filled with love laughter and blessings."

After learning about the crash, several of Brandi's co-stars sent words of support. "I'm praying for you [sic] family and thinking about you all!!" Kameron Westcott wrote in the comments section. "We love you!!"

Added D'Andra Simmons, "I'm praying for your family. I love you so much. May God continue to watch over you."

