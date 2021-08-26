CRIME STOPPERS

Reward Up to $25K in Case of NJ Grandma Murdered on Her Front Porch During Birthday

Debra Derrick, 63, was shot to death on her front porch in Newark back in March as she and her family gathered to release balloons celebrating her birthday and the birthday of her late twin sister

NBC 4 New York

The Essex County Sheriff's Crime Stoppers Program has increased its reward to $25,000 in the case of a Newark grandmother who was shot to death on her own front porch as she celebrated her birthday and that of her late twin's in March.

Debra Derrick, 63, had gathered with her grandchildren and other family members around 8 p.m. March 11 to release balloons marking her birthday and the birthday of her late twin sister when gunfire erupted on the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue.

Derrick was hit and ultimately died from her injuries.

The initial reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case was doubled to $20,000 in June. It was upped again this week as authorities continue their months-long search to find Derrick's killer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which is handling the investigation, at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

