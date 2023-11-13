Reward offered after headless chickens found at multiple Long Island cemeteries

A cemetery on Long Island has been the site of a number of reported animal sacrifices, prompting concern and a financial reward from the county's animal protection group.

The Suffolk County SPCA announced a $2,000 reward for information on what appear to be two animal sacrifices at the Union Cemetery in Middle Island in the past several weeks.

The first "grisly find" was reportedly discovered back on Oct. 17 at the cemetery on Middle County Road. The remains of three separate animals -- a chicken, black rooster, and white dove -- were found discarded in a circular pattern, according to the SPCA. All of the animals had been beheaded.

Detectives with the Suffolk County SPCA believe the animals were used in a "ritualistic sacrifice."

Weeks later, on Nov. 8, the organization was alerted to another beheaded chicken left at the cemetery. This time, the animal was placed in a bag along with chunks of coconut. Investigators also found fruits, vegetables, candles and skeletal remains of a goat's head.

In a social media post, the SPCA said the reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of anyone responsible for "these barbaric act of animal cruelty for unjustifiably harming, mutilating or killing an animal."

In addition to the remains found at Union Cemetery, SPCA said two decapitated chickens had been found back in August at Old Baptist Cemetery in Coram. It's not clear if all cases are connected.