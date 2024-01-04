Reward of up to $25,000 offered in shooting death of beloved Newark imam

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to help find the person who shot and killed a beloved imam and community activist in Newark on Wednesday.

Imam Hassan Sharif, an imam at Masjid Muhammad-Newark for nearly five years, was shot multiple times outside the mosque Thursday around 6:15 a.m., officials said. The mosque is located on South Orange Avenue and Camden Street.

The Essex Crime Stoppers Program is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting, said Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Plotkin and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé both said at a news conference that bias did not appear to be a motive for the shooting.

"This investigation is ongoing, but at this time we do not have any information suggesting the crime was motivated by bias," Plotkin said in a statement. "Every possible angle will, of course, be explored and every lead will be fully investigated to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice."

The mosque's board of directors released a statement saying Sharif regularly spent time visiting schools and with sick and shut-in members of the community.

"'Imam Hassan,' as he was known to many, represented Al-Islam with a balanced perspective," the statement read in part. "He was knowledgeable about his faith, aware of the social climate in Newark, and astute in the protocols of public safety. Imam Hassan demonstrated, on many occasions, that he was committed to improving the lives of people through service."

Officials also said Sharif helped the city of Newark in efforts to stop violence and supported anti-gun violence initiatives.

Sharif also worked as a security officer for the Transportation Security Administration at Newark Airport since 2006, the TSA confirmed to NBC New York.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and send our condolences to his family, friends and co-workers," a TSA spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).