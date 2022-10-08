Reveler Shot Dead During NYC Panamanian Day Celebrations

A man was shot and killed during Panamanian Day celebrations in New York City late Friday night, NYPD officials said.
Flying bullets broke up a block party in Brooklyn around 10:40 p.m., just a handful of streets over from the Flatbush police station.
Officers responding to the corner of Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road found a 40-year-old man shot in the head. Police said he died at a local hospital; no identity has been officially released.
No arrests were made that night, but officers did recover a gun from the scene.
Celebrations are expected to continue Saturday with a parade in Crown Heights.
