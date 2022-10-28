New York City

Rev. Calvin Butts III, Legendary NYC Pastor and Community Leader, Dies at 73

Old Westbury, N.Y.: Rev. Calvin O. Butts III speaks at a convocation kicking off the new school year at SUNY Old Westbury on September 4, 2019. (Photo by John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church and one of New York City's most influential religious and community leaders, died Friday at 73.

"It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers," the church tweeted.

Butts was celebrating 50 years with the famed church this year. In the 1980s, he founded the Abyssinian Development Corp. to redevelop the areas around the church with retail and residential buildings. Its stated mission was to "rebuild Harlem, brick by brick, block by block."

In the 1990s, Butts garnered national attention for a campaign against what he condemned as the misogyny of rap music. In 1993, he famously had a steamroller crush hundreds of rap CDs outside the church.

In addition to his religious work, he was also an academic, serving as president of SUNY Old Westbury for more than two decades.

“Rev. Butts was a major pillar in the Harlem community and is irreplaceable. He was a dominant faith and academic leader for decades," Rev. Al Sharpton said in a statement. "We spoke as late as a couple of weeks ago about this work, as he was still fighting cancer. He will be tremendously missed.” 

This is a developing story.

