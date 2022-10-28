Rev. Calvin Butts III, Legendary NYC Pastor and Community Leader, Dies at 73

Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church and one of New York City's most influential religious and community leaders, died Friday at 73.

"It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers," the church tweeted.

It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers. pic.twitter.com/fBzJBoUe3v — Abyssinian Baptist (@AbyssinianBC) October 28, 2022

Butts was celebrating 50 years with the famed church this year. In the 1980s, he founded the Abyssinian Development Corp. to redevelop the areas around the church with retail and residential buildings. Its stated mission was to "rebuild Harlem, brick by brick, block by block."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the 1990s, Butts garnered national attention for a campaign against what he condemned as the misogyny of rap music. In 1993, he famously had a steamroller crush hundreds of rap CDs outside the church.

In addition to his religious work, he was also an academic, serving as president of SUNY Old Westbury for more than two decades.

“Rev. Butts was a major pillar in the Harlem community and is irreplaceable. He was a dominant faith and academic leader for decades," Rev. Al Sharpton said in a statement. "We spoke as late as a couple of weeks ago about this work, as he was still fighting cancer. He will be tremendously missed.”

This is a developing story.