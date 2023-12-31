Retired NYPD captain shoots man after possible Brooklyn road dispute: Sources

A possible road rage dispute involving a retired NYPD captain ended in a shooting in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, two law enforcement sources said.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed police responded to Coney Island Avenue around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a man shot in the leg. Emergency crews transported the injured man to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn; he's expected to survive.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, two men got into some kind of heated dispute before one of them, the retired NYPD captain, shot in the other man in the leg.

The retired captain was being questioned, the sources said. A police spokesperson added that no arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.