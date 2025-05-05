Greenwich

Retired CT firefighter, 9/11 first responder wins $500K in scratch-off ticket

By Angela Fortuna

CT Lottery

A retired Connecticut firefighter and 9/11 first responder has won $500,000 in a scratch-off ticket, according to CT Lottery.

A spokesperson for the CT Lottery announced that Patrick Gordiski and his wife won the top prize playing "$500,000 CA$HWORD," which is a crossword-style puzzle.

Gordiski and his wife were planning a much-needed vacation when they decided to buy a few scratch-off tickets for fun.

The winning ticket was purchased at Byram Smoke Shop on Mill Street in Greenwich.

Gordiski is a regular CT Lottery player and he recently retired from the Greenwich Fire Department after 50 years of service, according to CT Lottery.

He was also a 9/11 first responder who spent days in New York City assisting in the response at Ground Zero.

CT Lottery said Gordiski's son is also a firefighter at the Greenwich Fire Department.

Overall odds of winning "$500,000 CA$HWORD" are one in 2.78. You must be 18 or older to purchase.

Greenwich
