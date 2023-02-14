‘Restoring the George' Program Brings Renovated Walkway to GWB to Enhance Safety

What to Know The walkway overhaul came as part of the agency’s $2 billion Restoring the George program, which also replaced the bridge’s northside original steel suspender cables.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey opened a renovated bicycle and pedestrian walkway on the north side of the George Washington Bridge on Tuesday as part of efforts to improve safety and enhance the experience for commuters.

The walkway overhaul came as part of the agency’s $2 billion "Restoring the George" program, which also replaced the bridge’s northside original steel suspender cables.

Accessibility and security were at the forefront of the changes to this 1.5 mile walkway. The bridge is now conducive to wheelchair and stroller users, and the 171 access steps were replaced with wider, less steep pathways.

“The opening of the newly renovated north walk marks a significant milestone for the historic Restoring the George program,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “This unprecedented investment in one of the most important bridges in the world will more efficiently connect communities on both sides of the Hudson. The vital safety improvements unveiled today will especially benefit pedestrians and users with mobility challenges by providing safe and equitable access to the George Washington Bridge.”

Probably the biggest change for seasoned GWB riders is the much more generous & safer spaces around the bridge towers pic.twitter.com/WcKJBPscrK — Bike New York (@bikenewyork) February 14, 2023

This renovated feature also offers two new on-air viewing platforms, or belvederes, that offer space for both travelers and tourists to rest. These platforms overlook views of both New York and New Jersey, including the Hudson River and New Jersey tower.

“We must ensure our bridges and walkways are welcoming, safe and accessible for all cyclists and pedestrians," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul. “The George Washington Bridge is a vital link between our states, and these improvements are critical to ensuring everyone can experience the unparalleled views."

This unprecedented investment in one of the most important bridges in the world will more efficiently connect communities on both sides of the Hudson... New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Soon, the "Restoring the George" program will begin construction on the south side of the bridge. With the opening of the north walk, the Port Authority will close the bridge’s south walk at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in order to accommodate the replacement of every steel suspender rope on the bridge’s south side. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey states: "The replacement of all 592 steel cables that suspend from the bridge’s four main cables and hold up the bridge’s two roadway levels is the largest and most impactful project of the agency’s $2 billion Restoring the George program to rehabilitate, repair or replace nearly every component of the world’s busiest vehicular bridge."

Bicyclists and pedestrians will be able to use separate walkways after both the north and south walks open, with pedestrians using the south and cyclists using the north.