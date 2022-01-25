Horizon Juvenile Center

Residents Briefly Take Guards Hostage Overnight at NYC Juvenile Center

Getty Images (File)

A group of residents armed with a sharp object barricaded themselves along with three guards inside a juvenile detention facility in the Bronx overnight, police said. 

Officers responded to a reported assault in progress at the Horizon Juvenile Center just after 12:30 a.m. and found they were unable to get into the facility. A group of teens were causing a disruption in a hall with three guards.

Eventually officers were able to get inside and the standoff ended, with eight male teens being taken into custody. Police said the suspects could be charged with unlawful imprisonment and possibly weapons possession for the sharp object.

It was not immediately known if any residents or staff were injured in the incident.

Horizon Juvenile CenterBronx
