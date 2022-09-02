Rescue Teams Rappel to Save Man After 60-Foot NJ Palisades Cliff Fall

A cliffeside tumble left a man injured alongside New Jersey's Palisades Interstate Parkway where he'd tried taking photographs Friday morning, police said.

Rescue teams were dispatched to Englewood Cliffs where the Connecticut man had visited a Mobil Service Station off the parkway to snap photos, highway police said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the man was hurt after falling approximately 60 feet. He'd "lost his footing" and slid down the edhe of the cliff.

Responding officers were able to make verbal contact with the man, from Manchester, and sent rescue teams rappelling down the cliffside to bring him back up. He was then transported to a hospital in Hackensack for treatment.