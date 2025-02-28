Elections

Republicans request federal investigation into ‘integrity of CT's electoral system'

The letter states that Republican leaders have "deep concern" about the integrity of Connecticut's electoral system.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Republican leaders have requested a federal investigation into the integrity of the state's electoral system, citing alleged election crimes in Bridgeport.

Five people were arrested last week following an investigation into the handling of absentee ballots during the 2023 mayoral election cycle in Bridgeport.

Inspectors from the Office of the Chief State's Attorney arrested Wanda Geter-Pataky, 68, Alfredo Castillo, 53, Maria Pereira, 57, Jazmarie Melendez, 26, and Margaret Joyce, 45.

Republican leaders in the Connecticut General Assembly wrote to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi formally requesting an investigation into whether election crimes in Bridgeport are part of a larger, coordinated effort to defraud voters statewide, according to officials.

Castillo, a Democratic city councilman in Bridgeport, was among those arrested and faces multiple election-related charges. Republican lawmakers are urging federal officials to look into whether tactics such as ballot tampering, forgery, coercion and more are being used elsewhere in Connecticut.

“Councilman Castillo’s own words suggest a broader operation at play, involving efforts to benefit high-profile Democratic candidates at the state and federal levels,” House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said in a statement. “We cannot ignore the possibility that these corrupt practices extend beyond Bridgeport.”

GOP leaders in the state also mention that the legislature hasn't enacted election safeguards in the wake of the Bridgeport investigation.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Democratic leaders and the Secretary of the State for comment but have not yet heard back.

You can read the letter below.

Elections
