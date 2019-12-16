LIRR

Report: Long Island Rail Road Tables Ban on Cash Sales

The reversal followed vocal opposition from riders and LIRR labor leaders who said the plan would amount to a service cut for riders

The Long Island Rail Road has put the brakes on plans to ban cash transactions on trains.

The railroad's president said Monday the proposal has been tabled until the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's new fare payment system is in place, Newsday reports. That's not expected to happen until 2021.

The LIRR had planned to go cashless in March and eliminate the positions of several ticket agents.

The reversal followed vocal opposition from riders and LIRR labor leaders who said the plan would amount to a service cut for riders.

Cash transactions have fallen more than 40 % over the past two years as the railroad introduced new electronic fare options.

