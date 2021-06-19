Brooklyn

Repeat Carjacker Steals Car With Toddlers Inside, Backs Into Woman in Coney Island: Cops

Police tape surrounds a dark sedan crashed in Coney Island following a carjacking, police said.
A man just released from jail for stealing a car struck again, this time carjacking a father's sedan while two toddlers were in the backseat.

Police said the carjacking suspect struck again late Friday night in Coney Island, one day after he was arrested for a stealing a car.

The carjacking started around 10:30 p.m. as the dad was loading his children into the car.

Police said the suspect was able to get into the driver's seat and throw the car into reverse. Almost immediately, he struck a woman who was walking on the sidewalk. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police rearrested the carjacking suspect at the scene.

The toddlers and their father were not hurt during the frightening ordeal.

