Rep. George Santos may be expelled from the House — what happens next?

The House will vote Friday on whether to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress. If the vote succeeds, as is expected, Santos, R-N.Y., will become just the sixth member of the House ever to be expelled and the first in more than 20 years.

Here’s what you need to know about expulsion and what happens next:

What is the process to expel a member from the House?

There is no guide for what behavior rises to the level of expulsion. The Constitution gives each chamber of Congress the power to set its own rules and the power to punish members. The only requirement outlined in the Constitution is that an expulsion vote requires two-thirds support of the House to pass, which is currently 290 out of 435 members.

A two-thirds vote is a higher threshold than the simple majority that most legislation requires to pass. During the 1787 Constitutional Convention, Gouverneur Morris argued that a majority vote would be satisfactory. But James Madison pushed back, saying expulsion “was too important to be exercised by a bare majority of a quorum” and “might be dangerously abused.” Madison’s stance won out, and the two-thirds requirement was put in the Constitution.

