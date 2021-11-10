Reminder: NYC Public Schools Are Closed on Veterans Day

For many parents, school holidays can sneak up -- especially in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic that saw education calendars be anything but normal.

If you've ever said, "Wait, there's no school tomorrow?" in disbelief, know you are not alone. So if you're wondering, no, there is no school for New York City public school students on Veterans Day, which is Thursday.

There's no remote learning, either, since it's an official holiday, unlike last week's Election Day that saw public schools go fully remote.

Check the full school calendar here (and maybe keep it bookmarked).