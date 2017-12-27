Photos of this Louisiana dad reluctantly helping his wife create the perfect Instagram video in their living room have gone viral.

The couple's son Taylor Burkhalter posted them to social media with the caption, "I’ve learned more about love from watching my dad reluctantly rearrange the living room so my mom can make snow angel boomerangs for her 29 Instagram followers than anything else in life."

Burkhalter posted the photos of his father Steve to Twitter on Christmas Eve. By Wednesday, the post had more than 900,000 likes.

The images were quickly taken over by the Internet, with Steve being turned into a meme.

And for the record, his mom Libby now has more than 14,800 Instagram followers.

This was the video that one reluctant Louisiana dad rearranged his living room to shoot.