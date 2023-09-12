Portugal

Red wine river flows through village in Portugal after distillery tanks burst

By NBC New York Staff

Ana Nunes

A river of red wine flowed through the streets of a small town in Portugal after an incident at a distillery.

More than 580,000 gallons of wine ended up in streets Sunday in São Lourenço de Bairro. A video captured the alcoholic flash flood that poured downstream through a street.

The distillery says the release happened after two storage tanks burst, although they don't know what caused that to happen.

The distillery has apologized and says it will handle the cleanup, repair and damage.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No injuries were reported, but the wine may have entered a home's basement, according to the distiller, Destilaria Levira, and the Portuguese news platform Jornal Diário de Aveiro, NBC News reports.

Firefighters diverted the flow from a nearby river and into fields, the publication reported.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

PortugalWine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us