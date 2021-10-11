Red Cross Warns of Blood Shortage: Here's Where You Can Donate in NY, NJ, and CT

The Red Cross announced that the organization continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest level post-summer in at least six years.
Additionally, the Red Cross said that the number of blood donors decreased by about 10% as the summer came to an end.
Although donations have dipped, the demand for blood from hospitals remains high, the organization said. Because of this, the Red Cross is urging the public to become a donor.
The Red Cross needs of all blood types, especially type O, as well as platelet donors.
For more information, visit: RedCrossBlood.org.
The Red Cross will be holding various donation events from Oct. 16 to the 31 across the tri-state area.
NEW YORK
ROCKLAND COUNTY
Spring Valley
Oct. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Finkelstein Memorial Library, 24 Chestnut Street
WESTCHESTER COUNTY
Larchmont
Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 347, Flint Park, 1 Locust Ave.
North Salem
26 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Salem Firehouse, 301 Titicus Road
CONNECTICUT
FAIRFIELD COUNTY
Cos Cob
- Oct. 20: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Trinity Church Cos Cob, 5 River Road
- Oct. 25: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Greenwich Water Club, 49 River Road
Greenwich
- Oct. 17: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
- Oct. 18: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
- Oct. 19: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
- Oct. 22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road
- Oct. 22: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road
- Oct. 22: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
- 24 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
- 25 de octubre: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
- 26 de octubre: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
- 29 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
- 31 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
NEW JERSEY
NORTHERN NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Northern New Jersey
- Oct. 12: 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., 209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield
- Oct. 16: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., 209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield
BERGEN COUNTY
Carlstadt
Oct. 22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 424 Hackensack Street
Glen Rock
Oct. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Iglesia Grace Redeemer, 21 Harristown Road
Northvale
Oct. 17: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., James F. McGuire Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 116 Paris Avenue
Ramsey
Oct. 22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hawthorne-Fortitude Masonic Lodge No. 200, 24 Franklin Turnpike
ESSEX COUNTY
Irvington
Oct. 28: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chris Gatling Center, 285 Union Avenue
Newark
Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Joseph Plaza, 233 West Market Street
Nutley
Oct. 19: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Nutley Masonic Lodge #25, 175 Chestnut Street
South Orange
Oct. 26: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oheb Shalom Synagogue, 170 Scotland Road
MORRIS COUNTY
Chatham
- Oct. 24: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church of Chatham Township, 240 Southern Boulevard
- Oct. 29: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Long Hill Chapel, 525 Shunpike Road
Long Valley
Oct. 19: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valley View Chapel, 115 E. Mill Road
Parsippany
Oct. 25: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hilton Parsippany, 1 Hilton Court
Succasunna
Oct. 28: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Roxbury Senior Center, 72 Eyland Avenue
PASSAIC COUNTY
West Milford
Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company, 666 Macopin Road
WARREN COUNTY
Hackettstown
Oct. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 213 Main Street
Port Murray
Oct. 27: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mansfield Township Fire Company 1, 324 Main Street
CENTRAL NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday : 11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township
- Thursday: 10 a.m.- 6: 15 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township
CONDADO DE HUNTERDON
Flemington
Oct. 22: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Flemington Moose Lodge 1829, 81 Barley Sheaf Road
MERCER COUNTY
Hamilton
Oct. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hamilton Area YMCA-JKR Branch, 1315 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road
Hightstown
Oct. 23: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hightstown EMS, 168 Bank Street
Hopewell
Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., iglesia Calvary Baptist Church, 3 E. Broad Street
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Dunellen
Oct. 21: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 400 New Market Road
Iselin
Oct. 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodbridge Township Ambulance & Rescue Squad, 77 Queen Street
Old Bridge
Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Simpson United Methodist Church, 2095 Route 516
Parlin
Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aquatic & Fitness Center, 333 Cheesequake Road
Plainsboro
Oct. 27: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, 1 Plainsboro Road
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Freehold
Oct. 25: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Hotel, 18-20 East Main Street
Tinton Falls
Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Red Cross of Central New Jersey, 1540 W. Park Avenue
OCEAN COUNTY
Forked River
Oct. 16: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lacey Elks, 900 Beach Boulevard
Long Beach Township
Oct. 26: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Francis Parish Center, 4700 Long Beach Boulevard
Manahawkin
Oct. 19: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575, 120 Route 72
Toms River
- Oct. 20: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasant Plains Volunteer First Aid Squad, 44 Clayton Avenue
- Oct. 20: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Days Hotel by Wyndham Toms River, 290 Route 37 East
- Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Congregation B'nai Israel, 1488 Old Freehold Road
Tuckerton
Oct. 18: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., iglesia Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 East Main Street
SOMERSET COUNTY
Bedminster
Oct. 26: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clarence Dillon Public Library, 2336 Lamington Road
Somerville
Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raritan Valley Lodge #46, 14 North Doughty Avenue
UNION COUNTY
New Providence
Oct. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 419 South Street
Summit
Oct. 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Church, 561 Springfield Avenue
SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Southern New Jersey
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
- Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Absecon
- Oct. 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Avenue
- Oct. 25: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road
Egg Harbor Township
- Oct. 19: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge #2563, 1815 Somers Point Road
- Oct. 29: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Justice Lodge #79, 563 Zion Road
- Oct. 31: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Avenue
Margate City
Oct. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Avenue
Northfield
Oct. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road
Pleasantville
Oct. 18: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Pleasantville Recreation Center, 411 Brighton Avenue
Somers Point
22 de octubre: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road
BURLINGTON COUNTY
Beverly
Oct. 30: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., iglesia Beverly United Methodist Church, 133 Warren Street
Burlington
Oct. 27: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Burlington Masonic Lodge 32 F&AM, 2308 Mount Holly Road
Cinnaminson
Oct. 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Avenue
Columbus
Oct. 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Grange, 88 Atlantic Avenue
Hainesport
Oct. 22: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 910 Marne Highway
Maple Shade
Oct. 17: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Maple Shade-Moorestown Masonic Lodge #281 F&AM, 15 North Fellowship Road
Marlton
Oct. 18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virtua Lippincott Campus, 303 Lippincott Drive
Moorestown
Oct. 28: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., estación de bomberos Lenola Volunteer Fire Company, 225 N. Lenola Road
Mount Holly
Oct. 24: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Holly Moose Lodge No. 737, 853 Woodlane Road
Mount Laurel
- Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Masonville Fire Station 361, 105 Masonville Road
- Oct. 27: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Golder Associates, 200 Century Parkway, Suite C
- Oct. 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Birchfield Community Center, 1000 Birchfield Court
- Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rowan College at Burlington County Laurel Hall, 3331 Route 38
- Oct. 31: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Adath Emanu-El, 205 Elbo Lane
Shamong
Oct. 25: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Indian Mills Memorial School, 295 Indian Mills Road
Willingboro
Oct. 21: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 11 S. Sunset Road
CAMDEN COUNTY
Berlin
Oct. 29: p.m. - 7 p.m., Berlin Community Center, 250 S. Franklin Avenue
Cherry Hill
- Oct. 16: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christ Our Light Parish Center, 402 N. Kings Highway
- Oct. 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 372, 1532 Martin Avenue
Merchantville
Oct. 16: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Merchantville Masonic Temple, 6926 Park Avenue
Voorhees
- Oct. 26: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Voorhees Township Administration Offices, 2400 Voorhees Town Center
- Oct. 29: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virtua Voorhees Health and Wellness, 200 Bowman Drive
- Oct. 29: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., The William G. Rohrer Center for Health Fitness, 2309 Evesham Road
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Cape May
- Oct. 19: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lower Cape May Regional High School, 687 Route 9
- Oct. 21: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road
Cape May Court House
- Oct. 19: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 S. Main Street
- Oct. 25 : 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Atlantic Cape Community College Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road
- Oct. 26: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 198, 100 Dias Creek Road
- Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street
Ocean City
Oct. 23: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centro Comunitario Ocean City, 1735 Simpson Avenue
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Millville
Oct. 25: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Millville Elks Lodge 580, 1815 E. Broad Street
Seabrook
Oct. 27: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cumberland Regional High School, 90 Silver Lake Road
Vineland
- Oct. 18: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chestnut Assembly of God Church, 2554 E. Chestnut Avenue
- Oct. 19: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ramada Inn, 2216 W. Landis Avenue
- Oct. 21: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Knight of Columbus #2531, 1803 N East Ave
GLOUCESTER COUNTY
Gibbstown
Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Township Library, 411 Swedesboro Rd
Sewell
- Oct. 18: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rowan College of South Jersey Gloucester Campus University Center, 1400 Tanyard Road
- Oct. 21: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., iglesia Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, 330 Greentree Road
- Oct. 25: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
- Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 481 Delsea Drive
- Oct. 30: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
Wenonah
Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., iglesia Memorial Presbyterian Church, 202 E. Mantua Avenue
Westville
Oct. 28: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Centro Comunitario de Westville, 1035 Broadway
Williamstown
- Oct. 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Public Library of Monroe Township, 713 Marsha Avenue
- Oct. 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Estate at Monroe, 1351 North Black Horse Pike
Woolwich Township
Oct. 19: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woolwich Township Municipal Building, 120 Village Green Drive
SALEM COUNTY
Pennsville
Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salem County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6, 693 S. Broadway
Pilesgrove
Oct. 25: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sharptown United Methodist Church, 3 Chapel Street
Woodstown
Oct. 20: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodstown Masonic Lodge #138, 32 Auburn Road