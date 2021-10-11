Red Cross Warns of Blood Shortage: Here's Where You Can Donate in NY, NJ, and CT

The Red Cross announced that the organization continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest level post-summer in at least six years.

Additionally, the Red Cross said that the number of blood donors decreased by about 10% as the summer came to an end.

Although donations have dipped, the demand for blood from hospitals remains high, the organization said. Because of this, the Red Cross is urging the public to become a donor.

The Red Cross needs of all blood types, especially type O, as well as platelet donors.

For more information, visit: RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross will be holding various donation events from Oct. 16 to the 31 across the tri-state area.

NEW YORK

ROCKLAND COUNTY

Spring Valley

Oct. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Finkelstein Memorial Library, 24 Chestnut Street

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Larchmont

Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 347, Flint Park, 1 Locust Ave.

North Salem

26 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Salem Firehouse, 301 Titicus Road

CONNECTICUT

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

Cos Cob

Oct. 20: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Trinity Church Cos Cob, 5 River Road

Oct. 25: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Greenwich Water Club, 49 River Road

Greenwich

Oct. 17: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road

Oct. 18: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road

Oct. 19: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road

Oct. 22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road

Oct. 22: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road

Oct. 22: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road

24 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road

25 de octubre: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road

26 de octubre: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road

29 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road

31 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road

NEW JERSEY

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Northern New Jersey

Oct. 12: 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., 209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield

Oct. 16: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., 209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield

BERGEN COUNTY

Carlstadt

Oct. 22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 424 Hackensack Street

Glen Rock

Oct. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Iglesia Grace Redeemer, 21 Harristown Road

Northvale

Oct. 17: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., James F. McGuire Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 116 Paris Avenue

Ramsey

Oct. 22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hawthorne-Fortitude Masonic Lodge No. 200, 24 Franklin Turnpike

ESSEX COUNTY

Irvington

Oct. 28: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chris Gatling Center, 285 Union Avenue

Newark

Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Joseph Plaza, 233 West Market Street

Nutley

Oct. 19: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Nutley Masonic Lodge #25, 175 Chestnut Street

South Orange

Oct. 26: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oheb Shalom Synagogue, 170 Scotland Road

MORRIS COUNTY

Chatham

Oct. 24: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church of Chatham Township, 240 Southern Boulevard

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Long Hill Chapel, 525 Shunpike Road

Long Valley

Oct. 19: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valley View Chapel, 115 E. Mill Road

Parsippany

Oct. 25: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hilton Parsippany, 1 Hilton Court

Succasunna

Oct. 28: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Roxbury Senior Center, 72 Eyland Avenue

PASSAIC COUNTY

West Milford

Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company, 666 Macopin Road

WARREN COUNTY

Hackettstown

Oct. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 213 Main Street

Port Murray

Oct. 27: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mansfield Township Fire Company 1, 324 Main Street

CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday : 11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township

Thursday: 10 a.m.- 6: 15 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township

CONDADO DE HUNTERDON

Flemington

Oct. 22: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Flemington Moose Lodge 1829, 81 Barley Sheaf Road

MERCER COUNTY

Hamilton

Oct. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hamilton Area YMCA-JKR Branch, 1315 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road

Hightstown

Oct. 23: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hightstown EMS, 168 Bank Street

Hopewell

Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., iglesia Calvary Baptist Church, 3 E. Broad Street

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Dunellen

Oct. 21: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 400 New Market Road

Iselin

Oct. 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodbridge Township Ambulance & Rescue Squad, 77 Queen Street

Old Bridge

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Simpson United Methodist Church, 2095 Route 516

Parlin

Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aquatic & Fitness Center, 333 Cheesequake Road

Plainsboro

Oct. 27: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, 1 Plainsboro Road

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Freehold

Oct. 25: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Hotel, 18-20 East Main Street

Tinton Falls

Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Red Cross of Central New Jersey, 1540 W. Park Avenue

OCEAN COUNTY

Forked River

Oct. 16: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lacey Elks, 900 Beach Boulevard

Long Beach Township

Oct. 26: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Francis Parish Center, 4700 Long Beach Boulevard

Manahawkin

Oct. 19: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575, 120 Route 72

Toms River

Oct. 20: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasant Plains Volunteer First Aid Squad, 44 Clayton Avenue

Oct. 20: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Days Hotel by Wyndham Toms River, 290 Route 37 East

Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Congregation B'nai Israel, 1488 Old Freehold Road

Tuckerton

Oct. 18: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., iglesia Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 East Main Street

SOMERSET COUNTY

Bedminster

Oct. 26: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clarence Dillon Public Library, 2336 Lamington Road

Somerville

Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raritan Valley Lodge #46, 14 North Doughty Avenue

UNION COUNTY

New Providence

Oct. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 419 South Street

Summit

Oct. 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Church, 561 Springfield Avenue

SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Southern New Jersey

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Absecon

Oct. 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Avenue

Oct. 25: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road

Egg Harbor Township

Oct. 19: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge #2563, 1815 Somers Point Road

Oct. 29: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Justice Lodge #79, 563 Zion Road

Oct. 31: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Avenue

Margate City

Oct. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Avenue

Northfield

Oct. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road

Pleasantville

Oct. 18: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Pleasantville Recreation Center, 411 Brighton Avenue

Somers Point

22 de octubre: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Beverly

Oct. 30: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., iglesia Beverly United Methodist Church, 133 Warren Street

Burlington

Oct. 27: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Burlington Masonic Lodge 32 F&AM, 2308 Mount Holly Road

Cinnaminson

Oct. 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Avenue

Columbus

Oct. 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Grange, 88 Atlantic Avenue

Hainesport

Oct. 22: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 910 Marne Highway

Maple Shade

Oct. 17: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Maple Shade-Moorestown Masonic Lodge #281 F&AM, 15 North Fellowship Road

Marlton

Oct. 18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virtua Lippincott Campus, 303 Lippincott Drive

Moorestown

Oct. 28: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., estación de bomberos Lenola Volunteer Fire Company, 225 N. Lenola Road

Mount Holly

Oct. 24: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Holly Moose Lodge No. 737, 853 Woodlane Road

Mount Laurel

Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Masonville Fire Station 361, 105 Masonville Road

Oct. 27: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Golder Associates, 200 Century Parkway, Suite C

Oct. 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Birchfield Community Center, 1000 Birchfield Court

Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rowan College at Burlington County Laurel Hall, 3331 Route 38

Oct. 31: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Adath Emanu-El, 205 Elbo Lane

Shamong

Oct. 25: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Indian Mills Memorial School, 295 Indian Mills Road

Willingboro

Oct. 21: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 11 S. Sunset Road

CAMDEN COUNTY

Berlin

Oct. 29: p.m. - 7 p.m., Berlin Community Center, 250 S. Franklin Avenue

Cherry Hill

Oct. 16: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christ Our Light Parish Center, 402 N. Kings Highway

Oct. 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 372, 1532 Martin Avenue

Merchantville

Oct. 16: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Merchantville Masonic Temple, 6926 Park Avenue

Voorhees

Oct. 26: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Voorhees Township Administration Offices, 2400 Voorhees Town Center

Oct. 29: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virtua Voorhees Health and Wellness, 200 Bowman Drive

Oct. 29: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., The William G. Rohrer Center for Health Fitness, 2309 Evesham Road

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May

Oct. 19: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lower Cape May Regional High School, 687 Route 9

Oct. 21: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road

Cape May Court House

Oct. 19: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 S. Main Street

Oct. 25 : 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Atlantic Cape Community College Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road

Oct. 26: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 198, 100 Dias Creek Road

Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street

Ocean City

Oct. 23: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centro Comunitario Ocean City, 1735 Simpson Avenue

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Millville

Oct. 25: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Millville Elks Lodge 580, 1815 E. Broad Street

Seabrook

Oct. 27: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cumberland Regional High School, 90 Silver Lake Road

Vineland

Oct. 18: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chestnut Assembly of God Church, 2554 E. Chestnut Avenue

Oct. 19: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ramada Inn, 2216 W. Landis Avenue

Oct. 21: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Knight of Columbus #2531, 1803 N East Ave

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Gibbstown

Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Township Library, 411 Swedesboro Rd

Sewell

Oct. 18: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rowan College of South Jersey Gloucester Campus University Center, 1400 Tanyard Road

Oct. 21: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., iglesia Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, 330 Greentree Road

Oct. 25: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 481 Delsea Drive

Oct. 30: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

Wenonah

Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., iglesia Memorial Presbyterian Church, 202 E. Mantua Avenue

Westville

Oct. 28: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Centro Comunitario de Westville, 1035 Broadway

Williamstown

Oct. 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Public Library of Monroe Township, 713 Marsha Avenue

Oct. 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Estate at Monroe, 1351 North Black Horse Pike

Woolwich Township

Oct. 19: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woolwich Township Municipal Building, 120 Village Green Drive

SALEM COUNTY

Pennsville

Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salem County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6, 693 S. Broadway

Pilesgrove

Oct. 25: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sharptown United Methodist Church, 3 Chapel Street

Woodstown

Oct. 20: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodstown Masonic Lodge #138, 32 Auburn Road