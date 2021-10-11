blood donations in tri-state area

Red Cross Warns of Blood Shortage: Here's Where You Can Donate in NY, NJ, and CT

The Red Cross announced that the organization continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest level post-summer in at least six years.

Additionally, the Red Cross said that the number of blood donors decreased by about 10% as the summer came to an end.

Although donations have dipped, the demand for blood from hospitals remains high, the organization said. Because of this, the Red Cross is urging the public to become a donor.

The Red Cross needs of all blood types, especially type O, as well as platelet donors.

For more information, visit: RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross will be holding various donation events from Oct. 16 to the 31 across the tri-state area.

NEW YORK

ROCKLAND COUNTY

Spring Valley
Oct. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Finkelstein Memorial Library, 24 Chestnut Street

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Larchmont
Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 347, Flint Park, 1 Locust Ave.

North Salem
26 de octubre: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Salem Firehouse, 301 Titicus Road

CONNECTICUT

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

Cos Cob

  • Oct. 20: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Trinity Church Cos Cob, 5 River Road
  • Oct. 25: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Greenwich Water Club, 49 River Road

Greenwich

  • Oct. 17: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
  • Oct. 18: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
  • Oct. 19: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
  • Oct. 22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road
  • Oct. 22: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road
  • Oct. 22: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
  • 24 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
  • 25 de octubre: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
  • 26 de octubre: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
  • 29 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
  • 31 de octubre: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Greenwich Blood Donation Center, 99 Indian Field Road
NEW JERSEY

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Northern New Jersey

  • Oct. 12: 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., 209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield
  • Oct. 16: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., 209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield

BERGEN COUNTY

Carlstadt
Oct. 22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 424 Hackensack Street

Glen Rock
Oct. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Iglesia Grace Redeemer, 21 Harristown Road

Northvale
Oct. 17: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., James F. McGuire Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 116 Paris Avenue

Ramsey
Oct. 22: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hawthorne-Fortitude Masonic Lodge No. 200, 24 Franklin Turnpike

ESSEX COUNTY

Irvington
Oct. 28: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chris Gatling Center, 285 Union Avenue

Newark
Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Joseph Plaza, 233 West Market Street

Nutley
Oct. 19: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Nutley Masonic Lodge #25, 175 Chestnut Street

South Orange
Oct. 26: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oheb Shalom Synagogue, 170 Scotland Road

MORRIS COUNTY

Chatham

  • Oct. 24: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church of Chatham Township, 240 Southern Boulevard
  • Oct. 29: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Long Hill Chapel, 525 Shunpike Road

Long Valley
Oct. 19: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valley View Chapel, 115 E. Mill Road

Parsippany
Oct. 25: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hilton Parsippany, 1 Hilton Court

Succasunna
Oct. 28: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Roxbury Senior Center, 72 Eyland Avenue

PASSAIC COUNTY

West Milford
Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Apshawa Volunteer Fire Company, 666 Macopin Road

WARREN COUNTY

Hackettstown
Oct. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 213 Main Street

Port Murray
Oct. 27: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mansfield Township Fire Company 1, 324 Main Street

CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

  • Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday : 11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township
  • Thursday: 10 a.m.- 6: 15 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township
  • Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 707 Alexander Road, Suite 302, Princeton Township

CONDADO DE HUNTERDON

Flemington
Oct. 22: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Flemington Moose Lodge 1829, 81 Barley Sheaf Road

MERCER COUNTY

Hamilton
Oct. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hamilton Area YMCA-JKR Branch, 1315 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road

Hightstown
Oct. 23: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hightstown EMS, 168 Bank Street

Hopewell
Oct. 23: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., iglesia Calvary Baptist Church, 3 E. Broad Street

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Dunellen
Oct. 21: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 400 New Market Road

Iselin
Oct. 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Woodbridge Township Ambulance & Rescue Squad, 77 Queen Street

Old Bridge
Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Simpson United Methodist Church, 2095 Route 516

Parlin
Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aquatic & Fitness Center, 333 Cheesequake Road

Plainsboro
Oct. 27: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, 1 Plainsboro Road

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Freehold
Oct. 25: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Hotel, 18-20 East Main Street

Tinton Falls
Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Red Cross of Central New Jersey, 1540 W. Park Avenue

OCEAN COUNTY

Forked River
Oct. 16: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lacey Elks, 900 Beach Boulevard

Long Beach Township
Oct. 26: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Francis Parish Center, 4700 Long Beach Boulevard

Manahawkin
Oct. 19: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575, 120 Route 72

Toms River

  • Oct. 20: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasant Plains Volunteer First Aid Squad, 44 Clayton Avenue
  • Oct. 20: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Days Hotel by Wyndham Toms River, 290 Route 37 East
  • Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Congregation B'nai Israel, 1488 Old Freehold Road

Tuckerton
Oct. 18: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., iglesia Church of the Holy Spirit, 220 East Main Street

SOMERSET COUNTY

Bedminster
Oct. 26: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clarence Dillon Public Library, 2336 Lamington Road

Somerville
Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raritan Valley Lodge #46, 14 North Doughty Avenue

UNION COUNTY

New Providence
Oct. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 419 South Street

Summit
Oct. 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Church, 561 Springfield Avenue

SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Southern New Jersey

  • Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
  • Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
  • Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis), 5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Absecon

  • Oct. 21: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Avenue
  • Oct. 25: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, 401 S. New York Road

Egg Harbor Township

  • Oct. 19: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge #2563, 1815 Somers Point Road
  • Oct. 29: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Justice Lodge #79, 563 Zion Road
  • Oct. 31: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Avenue

Margate City
Oct. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Avenue

Northfield
Oct. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road

Pleasantville
Oct. 18: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Pleasantville Recreation Center, 411 Brighton Avenue

Somers Point
22 de octubre: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2189, 500 Bethel Road

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Beverly
Oct. 30: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., iglesia Beverly United Methodist Church, 133 Warren Street

Burlington
Oct. 27: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Burlington Masonic Lodge 32 F&AM, 2308 Mount Holly Road

Cinnaminson
Oct. 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverton Country Club, 1416 Highland Avenue

Columbus
Oct. 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Grange, 88 Atlantic Avenue

Hainesport
Oct. 22: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 910 Marne Highway

Maple Shade
Oct. 17: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Maple Shade-Moorestown Masonic Lodge #281 F&AM, 15 North Fellowship Road

Marlton
Oct. 18: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virtua Lippincott Campus, 303 Lippincott Drive

Moorestown
Oct. 28: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., estación de bomberos Lenola Volunteer Fire Company, 225 N. Lenola Road

Mount Holly
Oct. 24: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Holly Moose Lodge No. 737, 853 Woodlane Road

Mount Laurel

  • Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Masonville Fire Station 361, 105 Masonville Road
  • Oct. 27: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Golder Associates, 200 Century Parkway, Suite C
  • Oct. 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Birchfield Community Center, 1000 Birchfield Court
  • Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rowan College at Burlington County Laurel Hall, 3331 Route 38
  • Oct. 31: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Adath Emanu-El, 205 Elbo Lane

Shamong
Oct. 25: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Indian Mills Memorial School, 295 Indian Mills Road

Willingboro
Oct. 21: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 11 S. Sunset Road

CAMDEN COUNTY

Berlin
Oct. 29: p.m. - 7 p.m., Berlin Community Center, 250 S. Franklin Avenue

Cherry Hill

  • Oct. 16: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christ Our Light Parish Center, 402 N. Kings Highway
  • Oct. 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 372, 1532 Martin Avenue

Merchantville
Oct. 16: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Merchantville Masonic Temple, 6926 Park Avenue

Voorhees

  • Oct. 26: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Voorhees Township Administration Offices, 2400 Voorhees Town Center
  • Oct. 29: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Virtua Voorhees Health and Wellness, 200 Bowman Drive
  • Oct. 29: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., The William G. Rohrer Center for Health Fitness, 2309 Evesham Road

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May

  • Oct. 19: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lower Cape May Regional High School, 687 Route 9
  • Oct. 21: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road

Cape May Court House

  • Oct. 19: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 S. Main Street
  • Oct. 25 : 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Atlantic Cape Community College Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road
  • Oct. 26: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 198, 100 Dias Creek Road
  • Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street

Ocean City
Oct. 23: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Centro Comunitario Ocean City, 1735 Simpson Avenue

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Millville
Oct. 25: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Millville Elks Lodge 580, 1815 E. Broad Street

Seabrook
Oct. 27: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cumberland Regional High School, 90 Silver Lake Road

Vineland

  • Oct. 18: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chestnut Assembly of God Church, 2554 E. Chestnut Avenue
  • Oct. 19: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Ramada Inn, 2216 W. Landis Avenue
  • Oct. 21: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Knight of Columbus #2531, 1803 N East Ave

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Gibbstown
Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Greenwich Township Library, 411 Swedesboro Rd

Sewell

  • Oct. 18: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rowan College of South Jersey Gloucester Campus University Center, 1400 Tanyard Road
  • Oct. 21: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., iglesia Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, 330 Greentree Road
  • Oct. 25: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard
  • Oct. 29: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, 481 Delsea Drive
  • Oct. 30: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern NJ, 3 Parke Place Boulevard

Wenonah
Oct. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., iglesia Memorial Presbyterian Church, 202 E. Mantua Avenue

Westville
Oct. 28: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Centro Comunitario de Westville, 1035 Broadway

Williamstown

  • Oct. 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Public Library of Monroe Township, 713 Marsha Avenue
  • Oct. 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Estate at Monroe, 1351 North Black Horse Pike

Woolwich Township
Oct. 19: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woolwich Township Municipal Building, 120 Village Green Drive

SALEM COUNTY

Pennsville
Oct. 21: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salem County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 6, 693 S. Broadway

Pilesgrove
Oct. 25: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sharptown United Methodist Church, 3 Chapel Street

Woodstown
Oct. 20: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woodstown Masonic Lodge #138, 32 Auburn Road

