Spinach products from NY-based Solata Foods recalled due to listeria concerns

A maker of packaged salads based in New York issued a recall of some of its products containing spinach due to a possible listeria contamination.

The FDA said Thursday that Solata Foods LLC, based in Newburgh, issued a recall of its bagged “fresh spinach” that may be contaminated with the bacteria that can cause serious or even deadly infections in young children, older adults or those with weakened immune systems. Other healthy people could experience short-term symptoms like fever, nausea, headaches and more as well.

The impacted spinach was distributed to local retail stores, coming in various products, sizes and brand names, such as Gaia, Solata, Uncle Vinny’s, Full Circle, Bogopa, Famer Direct and more. All packages with the potentially contaminated greens have lot numbers 40606 and 11006 on the package, with expiration dates of June 20 and June 24.

You should seek medical care and tell the doctor about eating possibly contaminated food if you have a fever and other symptoms of possible listeriosis

No illnesses have yet been reported in connection with the impacted products.

The bacteria was found in a 9-ounce package of Bogopa Fresh Spinach, production of which has since been suspended. Anyone with impacted products is urged to return them to where they were purchased.

A full list of products that fall under the recall is available at the FDA website.

What is listeria?

Listeria is a bacteria found in water, soil and animal feces, according to Mayo Clinic.

It can contaminate many different types of foods and survive refrigeration. When a person consumes listeria and it makes them sick, the infection is called listeriosis. It is especially dangerous for older, immunocompromised or pregnant individuals.

Listeria infection is the third-leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S.

Listeria symptoms

Symptoms of listeria infection, according to the CDC, can include:

Vomiting

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Neck stiffness

Fatigue

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

Pregnant people who become infected with listeria may only experience symptoms of fever, muscle aches and tiredness, but an infection can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth or a life-threatening infection in a newborn.

How long after eating a contaminated food does listeria kick in?

Symptoms of a listeria infection typically start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but they may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks afterward.

Consumers who experience symptoms after eating a recalled product should call a health care provider immediately.