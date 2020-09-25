Salmonella Cases Linked to Imported Mushrooms Reported in Tri-State Area: CDC

U.S. health authorities warned Thursday that a salmonella outbreak across 10 states has been linked to imported mushrooms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the 41 reported cases of salmonella were found in California but one case was reported in Connecticut and New York City, and two cases were reported in New Jersey. Officials traced the infections back to dried wood ear mushrooms distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.

The import-export company based in Carlstadt, New Jersey, on Wednesday recalled all Shirakiku dried black fungus that was distributed to restaurants because it may be contaminated.

The mushrooms being investigated by the CDC are also commonly referred to as Kikurage, dried black fungus, dried fungus, or Mu’er/Mu Er/Mu-Err.

They were sold to restaurants and not directly to consumers, the CDC said.