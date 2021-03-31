Sabra Recalls 2,000-Plus Cases of Its Popular Classic Hummus Amid Salmonella Fears

One of America's best-known -- if not the best-known -- hummus companies is recalling more than 2,000 cases of its classic brand after the presence of Salmonella was detected in one tub during routine screening by the FDA.

Sabra Dipping Company LLC said earlier this week it would voluntarily recall 2,100 cases of its 10 oz Classic Hummus amid the concern. No other Sabra products are affected by the recall.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The affected hummus was sold in New Jersey and in 15 other states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to date in connection with the recall, Sabra said.

The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 10 oz Classic Hummus produced on Friday, Feb. 10 between 6 p.m. and midnight with a "Best Before" date of April 26. Sabra says people are unlikely to find the product in stores because it's more than halfway through its shelf life, but buyers are advised to check those and fridges anyway.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, the most common symptoms of which are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever 12 to 72 hours after consumption. Most people recover with no treatment, the FDA says.

In rare circumstances, salmonellosis can produce more severe illness and require hospitalization. Older adults, infants, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned they may be sick are advised to contact their healthcare providers.

Anyone who bought the specific recalled product is urged to return it to the place of purchase or visit www.sabrahummusrecall.com for details on reimbursement. People can also call Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for more information.