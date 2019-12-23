Hallmark Recalls Thousands of Candles Sold in New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Hallmark has recalled nearly 5,000 candles sold exclusively at Norman's Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania over concerns the glass jar can break when the item is lit, posing fire and laceration hazards.

The company says it has received a half-dozen reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. But no injuries have been reported.

The affected frosted balsam soy blend jar candles are green and have three wicks. They're about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches in diameter with a metal top -- and were sold for about $28 in stores from September through December.

Anyone who has one of the affected candles should stop using it immediately and return them for a full refund and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card. People with questions can call Hallmark at 1-800-HALLMARK or visit the product recall page at www.hallmark.com.