Animal Cookies Sold at Target Stores Nationwide Recalled Over Wire Worries

Animal cookies sold at Target stores nationwide are being pulled from shelves after metal wire was found inside some of the treats, according to a voluntary recall notice from the company and an FDA announcement this week.

The company, D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc., recalled 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies because they may contain metal. The product comes in a clear plastic jug in the shape of a bear. The recall affects only limited lots of the product and doesn't affect other products. See which ones are included here.

It wasn't immediately clear how many jugs may have been contaminated, but the recall was announced out of an abundance of caution. There were no reports of injuries, but small metal bits could cause serious injury if ingested unknowingly.

Anyone who has bought the affected product should toss it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers can also reach out to the company directly with questions at 888-480-1988.