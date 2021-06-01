Rebel Wilson's Latest Swimsuit Pic Inspires Fans After Recent 60-Pound Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun in Florida over Memorial Day weekend, and fans couldn't help but notice how fit the actor looked after her yearlong weight loss journey.

Wilson wore a black one piece swimsuit, a blue fedora and white sunglasses as she struck a power pose on the beach.

"Palm Beach-ing. I think I wanna move to Florida now," she wrote on Instagram.

Wilson embarked on what she called a "year of health" for her 40th birthday in 2020 and kept her fans updated on her progress, including her strategies for staying healthy.

"Wow, so so so so so so so amazing. You deserve to be incredibly proud of your dedication," one fan commented on Wilson's Memorial Day photo.

"Wow! You look amazing so inspiring," another wrote.

"Your an inspiration. Looking amazing," someone else added.

"Move over Pam Anderson, we got a new Baywatch babe! Yaassss gurl!" a fourth person joked.

Last November, Wilson shared her excitement when she hit her goal weight with one month left in the year.

"Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s," she wrote.

In December, the Australian actor shared on Instagram Live some of the habits that helped her be successful in keeping the weight off.

"I was determined in 2020, the year of health, to actually fully change my whole entire lifestyle," she explained. "So it meant not only, like, physically but mentally as well."

Wilson practiced mindful eating, focusing on high-protein, nutritious foods. She said it was also important for her to keep her mental health in check, since she had a pattern of turning to food to deal with her emotions.

"It’s just about how you manage it and what you can do to ... try to replace your unhealthy habits with healthy ones," she said.

Wilson also worked with a trainer and made sure to keep her body moving, even if it meant just going for a walk to get some steps in.

"Weirdly, I never thought I would like hiking, walking uphill," she said. "Like, who would have thought that’d be a fun activity? But frick it’s good. To be out in nature, get that air into your lungs. I really really love it and so I do that now all the time."

