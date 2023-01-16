‘Real Housewives' Star Jen Shah Ordered to Complete Mental Health Program After Prison Sentence

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah has been ordered to participate in a mental health treatment program, as part of her probation, following her prison release.

Shah, 49, was sentenced to 78 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal prosecutors said Shah was a leader of a "nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme" that victimized thousands of people.

She has been ordered to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Feb. 17, according to a judgement filed last week in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of New York.

Shah will undergo five years of supervised release, which will include mental health treatment approved by the U.S. Probation Office.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"You must continue to take any prescribed medications unless otherwise instructed by the health care provider," the order states. "You must contribute to the cost of services rendered based on your ability to pay and the availability of third-party payments."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.