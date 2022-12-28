Ready to Say ‘Good Riddance' to 2022? No Better Place to Do It Than Times Square

Times Square may be the least therapeutic place in New York City. Except for one day a year: Good Riddance Day.

With three days to go until New Year’s Eve, New Yorkers reflected on what frustrated them in 2022, who stressed them out the most, and where there’s room for improvement.

For the last 16 years, many have gathered on Good Riddance Day to jot down their regrets, rip them up and start the new year with a blank slate.

Even the Naked Cowboy has New Year resolutions: "To wear less pants," he said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

For the first time this year, people took part in an obstacle course, which included a punching bag to take out all that pent up aggression boiling for a year. There was also free counseling available in the crossroads of the world.