Ready to Get Spooky? Halloween Events to Get in the Spirit

It's nearly Halloween, which means spooky season is in full swing.

For anyone looking for a downright frightening activity or more family-friendly fun, here's a look at some of the festival events happening around the holiday.

Greenwich Village Halloween Parade

The iconic parade is back this year. After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, New Yorkers can expect to see the classic floats and performers for the 48th year.

The parade will take place on Sunday, October 31, starting at 7 p.m.

Webster Hell

After the parade, Webster Hall is hosting a Halloween party. The party open to people 19 and over and proof of vaccination will be required at the door. Tickets are on sale on their website for $39.50 and will be for sale at the door for $40.

And a costume contest will award the best look with a $5,000 cash price.

Halloween at Central Park

This family-friendly event in Central Park will have arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt, tick-or-treating and spooky entertainment. The pumpkin flotilla will sail across the Harlem Meer at twilight. The event runs from 4-6 p.m. on October 26.

Boo at The Zoo: Bronx Zoo

Saturdays and Sundays are for Boo at the Zoo. The family-friendly fun runs every weekend in October. There will be pumpkin carving, a candy trail, Halloween arts and crafts, a spider maze and magic.

Children ages 3-12 dressed in a costume get 50% off admission price.

Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

With locations in Long Island and the Hudson Valley, the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze is a family-friendly display of thousands of hand-carved pumpkins. The one-of-a-kind experience is sure to excite kids and adults alike.

The Hudson Valley Location, at Van Cortland Manor in Croton-on-Harmon, is open now until November 21, but all the weekends for the remainder of October are sold out. The Long Island location, at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage Village, still has availability and is open until November 7. Tickets for both locations are available here.

Home of the 'Legend' and Irving's 'Legend' at Sunnyside

Looking for the headless horseman? The place to find him might be right at Washington Irving's, the author or the tale, estate in Tarrytown, New York.

In Irving's Legend, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk will take you through the Headless Horseman story with special appearances and dramatic performances. Tickets are available here through to October 31.

At them Home of the "Legend," visitors get a tour of the first floor of Irving's house and watch a shadow puppet short film.

Ghost Tours

Spooky festivities continue with NYC Ghost Tours of the Big Apple's scariest corners. With tours of the Greenwich Village and even a haunted pub crawl, for $30 or less you can learn more about NYC's most haunted neighborhood. Book a tour here.

Spirits of the Merchant’s House

A house that has stood untouched for almost 100 years in New York City? Definitely haunted.

On Sunday, October 24, the Merchant's House Museum is hosting Spirits of the Merchant’s House, Past & Present Virtual Ghost Tour. Through this online event, hear about the inexplicable things that began to happen in the house after the death of Gertrude, the last member of the Tredwell family who dies in the house.

Dare to find out more? Tickets for the event are available here.

The Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

On Saturday, October 23, at the East River Park Amphitheater, pooches from all over the city will come together in their scariest costumes to walk the dog parade.

After the parade, there will even be an after party. Be sure to go see these adorable dogs this weekend.

DumboWeen Annual March To The Arch

On Sunday, October 31, in Dumbo, there will be a kid's party under the Dumbo Archway, accompanied by trick or treating and puppet shows.

11th Annual Coney Island Children's Halloween Festival & Parade

On Saturday, October 30, Coney Island is hosting the 11th annual Children's Halloween Festival & Parade. Complete with bounce houses, a costume contest magic shows and trick-or-treating, the event will be packed with events to keep kids and parents engaged.