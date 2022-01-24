gun violence

Read the Mayor's 15-Page ‘Blueprint to End Gun Violence'

Shooting incidents are up 16% in New York City this year alone

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who campaigned on a safety platform and entered office to a wave of brutality, unveiled a comprehensive plan Monday to try and reduce gun violence in the city.

"The Blueprint to End Gun Violence" is a 15-page document that outlines what the mayor said was a comprehensive strategy to get guns off the street, crack down on trafficking, help youth find jobs and provide better services for the mentally ill.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis. There's no time to wait. We must act. The sea of violence comes from many rivers. We must dam every river that feeds this greater crisis," the mayor said in remarks from City Hall.

Read the full document below or click here to open it in a new window.

