Read NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban's full resignation statement to the department

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban announced Thursday he is resigning from his post helming the country's largest police department amid a federal investigation into its nightclub enforcement, according to an internal memo obtained by News 4.

Below is the full text of the memo Caban sent to the NYPD:

"To the Members of the New York City Police Department:

On yesterday’s solemn day of remembrance, as we came together to honor our fallen brothers and sisters, I was reminded of the unwavering dedication and resilience of the NYPD. Serving as your Commissioner has been the greatest honor of my career, and I am proud to stand next to you each and every day.

I have dedicated over 30 years of service to this department. Every day, whether as a patrol officer on the streets of the Bronx, the Commissioner of the department, and my many stops in between, I have been inspired by the courage, tenacity, and selflessness of each of you. The greatest city in the world would not be so without the greatest police force in the world. Together, we have removed thousands of firearms from the streets, brought justice to countless victims of violent crimes, and helped to heal and bring communities together. The families, business owners, tourists, as well as all who walk the streets, take the subway, and live freely and safely in New York, do so because of you.

My complete focus has always been on the NYPD – the department and people I love and have dedicated over 30 years of service to. However, the news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD. I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why – for the good of this city and this department – I have made the difficult decision to resign as Police Commissioner.

Thank you for the trust you have placed in me, and for the opportunity you have given me to serve alongside the members of this great department. I feel strongly that we have the best police force in the world, and have complete faith in the leaders across the NYPD.

Edward A. Caban"