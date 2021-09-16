Read It: Gabby Petito's Parents Beg Fiance's Parents for Help Finding Her in New Letter

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old from Blue Point, Long Island, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11. That was three weeks after they had last heard from her and two weeks after cops say her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned to his Florida home from a two-month cross-country road trip the two had taken in a van. He was alone.

The Laundrie family, through their attorney, have said they hope Petito will be returned safely to her family and that they understand this is a difficult time. Through that same attorney, they have said they choose to remain in the background of the investigation and will not have further comment at this time.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

North Port, Florida, police, which are now leading the investigation, have described Laundrie as a person of interest in Petito's disappearance. They say he won't cooperate with them and have asked the family's attorney to arrange an interview.

Below is an unedited letter Petito's parents -- her mom, dad, stepfather and stepmother -- sent to Laundrie's parents and released to the media as they continue to search for their daughter. The Laundrie family did not immediately respond.

Have information on Gabby Petito? Call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Read the Letter to Brian Laundrie's Parents

"We are writing this letter to ask you to help find our beautiful daughter. We understand you are going through a difficult time and your instinct to protect your son is strong. We ask you to put yourselves in our shoes. We haven’t been able to sleep or eat and our lives are falling apart.

We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us. As a parent how could you let us go through this pain and not help us. As a parent how could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters through this.

Gabby lived with you for over a year. She was going to be your daughter-in-law. How can you keep her location hidden? You were both at Jim and Nichole’s house. You were both so happy that Brian and Gabby got engaged and were planning to spend their lives together.

Please, if you or your family has any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place.

All we want is Gabby to come home. Please help us make that happen."

Police in North Port, Florida, announced that the fiancé of a Long Island woman who went missing while traveling through Wyoming is a person of interest in this case -- raising suspicion after it became known that he was in Florida 10 days prior to her being reported missing and due to the fact that he refuses to speak to authorities. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.