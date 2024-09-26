New York City

Read the Eric Adams indictment

Adams, a former police captain and Brooklyn borough president who was elected mayor in 2021, has denied wrongdoing

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eric Adams has been indicted on federal charges out of the Southern District of New York, making him the first sitting mayor of New York City to face criminal prosecution.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing on his part and any knowledge of wrongdoing regarding a series of probes surrounding his administration. He says the charges are based on lies and that he won't resign.

So what is he accused of? Read the indictment below.

This article tagged under:

New York CityEric Adams
