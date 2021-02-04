Rare Snowy Owl Seen in Central Park for Second Straight Week

What to Know One week after being spotted for the first time in more than 100 years, a rare snowy owl was seen once again in Central Park -- delighting New Yorkers and avid bird watchers.

The owl was seen flying east across the Reservoir from the northeast pump house Wednesday night.

Prior to last week's sighting, the last time a snowy owl was seen in Central Park was in 1890.

The white owl was seen on the North Meadow ballfield last week, according to several witnesses. Wildlife experts say it's unusual for the creature to appear in the city. They're more often seen at the beach on Long Island and other habitats similar to the tundra where they breed.

If you're lucky enough to see the bird up close, the director of development at the NYC Audubon Society, Kellye Rosenheim, previously said the most important thing is to not disturb the owl.

"You've got to keep a respectful distance. They're easily spooked and it is absolutely essential to their survival that they're able to rest during the day," Rosenheim said.