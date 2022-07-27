Rare, Possible Bobcat Sighting Reported on Long Island: What to Know

A wild cat of some sort, possibly a bobcat, might be running loose on Long Island.

Suffolk County cops said Wednesday that they got a call about a rogue feline near Boulevard Avenue in West Islip around 10:40 a.m. the day before. They responded but couldn't locate the animal.

An expert at the Bronx zoo who saw photos that had been circulating on Facebook said the animal might be a bobcat or a Eurasian Lynx. Bobcats are the smallest of the Lynx species. Neither are native to the area, and the Eurasian lynx typically is seen in Europe, parts of Asia and Siberia and the Himalayas, among other isolated locations.

Anyone else who sees the animal is advised to call 911 or the non-emergency police number, 631-852-COPS.

If the critter does turn out to be a bobcat, it would be a rare appearance for the animal on Long Island, Suffolk County SPCA President Roy Gross told Newsday. Gross told the paper he wasn't aware of any other bobcat sighting on Long Island, though he said bears, poisonous snakes and even alligators have been spotted in its counties in the past.

According to Gross, any bobcat on the loose likely would have been someone's pet and escaped. And if that's what happened, people in the area should be careful.

"If there is a bobcat out there, certainly do use caution," he told Newsday. "They're generally not going to bother people, but they certainly could with small pets or children."

The bobcat, also known as Lynx rufus, is a fierce predator roughly twice the size of your average housecat. Most have a black-tipped tail and white underbelly and brownish red fur, according to National Geographic. Its tail is bobbed, hence its name. And it can kill prey much bigger than it, leveraging its stealth and pouncing skills for deadly strikes from 10 feet away.

Bobcats weigh up to 30 pounds and can be up to 41 inches long -- 48 if you include the long end of the tail range.

According to National Geographic, there may be more than 1 million bobcats in the United States. The animal is native to North America and while the largest U.S. populations are out west in states like California and Arizona, other states, like Georgia, for example, have seen rising bobcat populations over the last decade, too, according to reports.

Patrols were boosted earlier this year in New York's Westchester County after sightings.