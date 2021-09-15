G-Eazy

Rapper G-Eazy Charged With Assault After Brawl at High-End NYC Nightclub

Rapper G-Eazy has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched two men in a brawl at a high-end New York City nightclub last week, according to police.

The NYPD says the 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, and his entourage got into an argument with another group of men last Friday at the Standard High Line hotel. A physical altercation broke out at the hotel's cocktail bar Boom Boom Room and Gillum punched a man.

According to the Daily News' report, the fight started after another partygoer asked G-Eazy and his group to move to another section of the club.

The two groups then took their confrontation outside where G-Eazy allegedly punched another man, police said. Both victims were expected to be OK.

G-Eazy was taken into police custody on Monday and charged with assault, the Daily News reported, just a day after he attended MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn.

