Dave East

Rapper Dave East Issued Summonses After NYPD Traffic Stop

Dave East performs during EMBA Fest 2020 at Oakland Arena on February 21, 2020 in Oakland, California.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Dave East performs during EMBA Fest 2020 at Oakland Arena on February 21, 2020 in Oakland, California.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Rapper Dave East was pulled over by the NYPD early Friday morning and cited for possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is David Brewster, was in the backseat of an SUV that failed to signal a turn near the Queensbridge Houses, according to police. Officers said the driver was compliant and didn't receive any tickets but East and another passenger became combative after they were asked to show their identifications.

Police say they discovered over half a dozen bags of marijuana inside the car.

A video of the incident posted on East's Instagram shows the rapper with his hands behind his back, being escorted by officers. Only one of the police officers appeared to be wearing a mask.

The short video also shows a group of people forming around the incident, and one witness can be heard yelling, "this is harassment."

Officers then took East back to the 114th police station and they issued East and the other passenger two summons for criminal possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

Local

New Jersey 5 hours ago

New Jersey Hair Salons Plead With Gov. Murphy to Let Them Reopen

Crime and Courts 5 hours ago

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Charged With Murder in Friend’s Death

East and the other person were later released.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Dave EastNYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us