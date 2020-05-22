Rapper Dave East Issued Summonses After NYPD Traffic Stop

Rapper Dave East was pulled over by the NYPD early Friday morning and cited for possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is David Brewster, was in the backseat of an SUV that failed to signal a turn near the Queensbridge Houses, according to police. Officers said the driver was compliant and didn't receive any tickets but East and another passenger became combative after they were asked to show their identifications.

Police say they discovered over half a dozen bags of marijuana inside the car.

A video of the incident posted on East's Instagram shows the rapper with his hands behind his back, being escorted by officers. Only one of the police officers appeared to be wearing a mask.

The short video also shows a group of people forming around the incident, and one witness can be heard yelling, "this is harassment."

Officers then took East back to the 114th police station and they issued East and the other passenger two summons for criminal possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

East and the other person were later released.