Rapper Chucky73 Arrested After Cars and Partiers Shut Down Kosciuszko Bridge

Rap artist Chucky73 was arrested and faces multiple charges for his role in a stunt that saw a busy New York City bridge get shut down by cars doing doughnuts and groups of people appearing to have a dance party.

The Bronx rapper, whose birth name is Adel Reyes-Mejia, was arrested on Wednesday for the wild incident that got the attention of then-Mayor-elect Eric Adams. Viral videos on social media showed a number of vehicles blocking the lanes of the Kosciuszko Bridge, which connects Greenpoint in Brooklyn to Maspeth in Queens, as well as a group of people dancing to music.

Responding to one videos, Adams tweeted at the time that, "Incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike."

"All those who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held responsible to the full extent of the law. We will not be a city of chaos," the Democrat added, echoing his campaign promises to crack down on crime in the city.

Other videos posted online that appeared to be from the same night showed some of the vehicles spinning around in tight circles on the bridge, leaving tire marks on the road. It's unclear when the incident occurred but a spokesperson for the NYPD said investigators are aware of the footage and an investigation is ongoing.

Reyes-Mejia was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct. Back in December, Jose Ortega was arrested for reckless endangerment as well. It was unclear if either suspect had an attorney.