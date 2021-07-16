New York Rangers

Rangers Agree to Terms on 1-Year Deal With Julien Gauthier

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with free-agent Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract

Washington Capitals left wing Shane Gersich (63) skates with the puck during his first NHL game in front of New York Rangers center Lias Andersson (50) during the first period at Capital One Arena.
Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract.

President and general manager Chris Drury announced the agreement on Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Gauthier played in 30 games with the Rangers this past season, collecting two goals and six assists. He scored his first career NHL goal on Feb. 10 against Boston.

News

attempted kidnapping 2 hours ago

VIDEO: Mom Thwarts Brazen NYC Kidnapping Attempt, Pulls Son Out Snatchers' Car Window

COVID-19 9 hours ago

Delta Now Overwhelmingly Most Dominant NYC COVID Strain as New Case Average Soars 62%

The 23-year-old has skated in 47 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with Carolina and the Rangers. He has two goals and nine assists.

The Quebec native was acquired by the Rangers from Carolina last year. He was originally selected by the Hurricanes as the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York Rangersnewssportslocal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us