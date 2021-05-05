chelsea

Random Manhattan Fork Stabber on the Loose, NYPD Seeking Suspect

The NYPD is on the hunt for the suspect in an apparently random fork stabbing in Manhattan early last month.

The incident happened in front of a Salvation Army store in Chelsea on April 10, though police only released images of the suspect on Wednesday.

The NYPD released this photo May 5 of the suspect in an April 10 fork stabbing in Chelsea.

Authorities say the suspect approached a 50-year-old man in front of the store, in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue, and began stabbing him in the arm with a fork before fleeing down the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

