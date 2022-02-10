Manhattan

Random Attacker Breaks South Korean Diplomat's Nose in Manhattan: Police

A South Korean diplomat was randomly attacked in Manhattan as he was walking with a friend, according to police.

The NYPD says the 53-year-old victim suffered a broken nose as a result of the violent encounter near East 35th Street and 5th Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday. During the attack, the victim reportedly showed his diplomatic ID to the attacker who then fled on foot toward 6th Avenue.

So far, no one has been arrested and police did not release any description of the suspect.

NBC New York has reached out to the Consulate General for comment.

