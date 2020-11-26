Rainy Thanksgiving Day Start, But It Won't Be a Complete Washout

What to Know While the day starts off with rain and showers, it will dry out in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Staying mild and dry through the weekend.

Next storm system arrives early next week.

Thanksgiving day will start off on a rather soggy note, as rain and showers -- and, possibly, even a few rumbles of thunder -- move through the region Thursday morning before drying up later today.

While the day starts off with rain and showers, it will dry out in time for Thanksgiving dinner. Rain and showers aside, it will be a very mild day with highs rising into record territory in many places, peaking in the lower to mid 60s.

Conditions will continue to stay on the dry and mild side through the rest of the holiday weekend before the next storm system arrives early next week.

Temperatures will gradually trend a little bit cooler each day, but will continue to stay above average for late November.