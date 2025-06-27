Humid start to Saturday fuels PM severe storm threat — but Sunday is a winner

Temperatures have been up and down this week. From approaching triple digits during the peak of a heatwave to afternoons stuck in the 60s, we’ve just about run the gamut of temperatures NYC can get during summer.

And looking ahead to the weekend, warm weather lovers are going to be pleased with the return of the mid and upper 80s… but you might not love the humidity and storms coming along with it.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised that the weekend won’t be fully dry. Getting a dry weekend has been a herculean task for the tri-state as of late.

Since April, only one weekend has been perfectly dry, without a trace of rain, for both Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will be no different, but it will by no means be a washout.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Out of the two days, Saturday is our best chance for storms, especially for the latter half of the day. We’ll see a few spotty, light showers through mid-morning, but most of the day will be dry, albeit mostly cloudy.

We’ll manage a few peeks of sunshine for the afternoon, but the more potent weather feature for daytime Saturday is going to be the heat, specifically the humidity.

Temperatures will already be back in the mid-80s on Saturday, thanks in large part to a shift in winds coming out of the southwest (usually a warming a wind) as opposed to the east (a cooling wind off the ocean).

Mid-80s are just about the climatological average for this time of year, but those 80s are going to feel a lot warmer thanks to the high dew points, the measure of total moisture in the air, we will have. Dew points in the 60s are roughly when we start to feel a little humid, the mid-60s start to feel sticky and a little uncomfortable, but the 70s are when things turn miserable… and Saturday’s dew points will be climbing into the 70s just in time for the peak heating of the day. Stay hydrated and try to stay cool if you plan on being outside.

All this daytime heat will help fuel the storms coming through by the late afternoon and evening. You may be able to get away with leaving the umbrella at home for midday, but if you plan on being out around dinnertime, you should make sure you have it with you.

These storms have the potential to become strong to severe, especially those across New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. These storms will weaken significantly as they move east, leaving Long Island and Connecticut less vulnerable to the chance of severe storms, but some lightning is still possible.

These storms will be fast-moving, exiting the area before midnight Sunday morning, dropping generally less than a half inch of rain across the region.

But these showers and storms will give way to a much sunnier, drier, and less humid Sunday. Temperatures will be starting to tick up a little, but it is going to be a hard day to complain about. If you’re looking for a day to head to the beach, Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, though not all of Saturday will be bad either.

Or if you plan on staying in the city celebrating Pride at the parade, it is going to be a beautiful day; no need for the ponchos, just have the SPF and sunglasses ready!

For the most part we’re looking ahead to a nice stretch of days to carry us through next week as well. They’ll certainly be warm but with the exception of Tuesday, they will be largely dry. And that includes Friday, which is also the Fourth of July.

For now, the forecast is looking great for the holiday itself. But the holiday weekend, unsurprisingly, promises some more showers.