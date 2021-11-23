Raging Fire Tears Through New Jersey House: 1 Dead, 1 Injured

What to Know A raging house fire in Cranford, New Jersey claimed the life of one person and injured another, local authorities said.

One woman died and two other people who were inside had to be rescued by fire crews after the flames were reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday in a 2 1/2 story structure.

Nearby residents are shaken up following the deadly fire. Many of them tried to rescue their neighbors before fire crews arrived.

Chopper 4 was over the intense scene that unfolded on Beach Street near West End Place -- prompting several area fire departments to spring into action.

Officials say when they arrived, they were met with pretty heavy flames right away.

"When we arrived on scene neighbors were out, they were actively trying to rescue the occupants and we immediately went into an offensive rescue operation at that time to save two victims," Cranford Fire Department Lt. Matthew Lubin said.

"It doesn’t matter what the tragedy is, we’re there," Cranford Mayor Kathleen Miller Prunty said at the scene. "So we’ll embrace this familyand the neighbors who are shaken up."

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.