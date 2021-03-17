New York City

Radio City Musical Hall to Get Rooftop Park, Skybridge

NBC Universal, Inc.

The concrete jungle is set to get more green spaces for New Yorkers to relax and enjoy --- and it's going to be on a rooftop of a historic landmark.

A landscaped park has been approved to go on top of The Radio City Musical Hall and it will be accessible through a skybridge from 1270 Avenue of the Americas, 6sqft first reported.

The 24,000-square-foot park will feature paved pathways, pavilions and lounge areas, similar to the rooftop garden on neighboring Rockefeller Center. It is expected to open by fall 2021, the outlet reported.

Unfortunately, the rooftop greenery can't be seen from street level and it will only be accessible to building tenants and guests, a spokesperson for Tishman Speyer told 6sqft.

