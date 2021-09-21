Race Car Driver From NJ Crashes Into Trees at 100 MPH, Walks Away With Minor Injuries

A racer from Monroe, New Jersey, captured the terrifying moment his vehicle veered off the track and into the woods at 100 mph on Saturday.

Joey Bailey says his gas pedal got stuck and he was unable to stop the three-quarter midget race car. Thanks to safety mechanics, the 24-year-old was able to walk away from the crash as seen on his helmet camera.

"I couldn't really stop it and I just hit the brakes at that point tried to turn left as much as I could. From that point on, I pretty much had to hang on for the ride," Bailey said.

The driver, who races in the ATQMRA, a series that travels around Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut and New York, said he started the race at 15th and he was in 5th when the incident occurred.

"Definitely one of the most helpless feelings to have when all you can do is lock the brakes up and hang on. Super thankful for all the safety equipment that did its job," he wrote on Instagram.

Bailey said he felt sore and had some back pain from the crash but he's expected to come back stronger than before.